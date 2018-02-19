The highs and lows of week one in PyeongChang

NBC Olympics.com Published:

The first week of competition was filled with highs and lows for the athletes in PyeongChang. The Opening Ceremony wowed with the unveiling of the Olympic Rings.

It was full of Olympic debuts. There were positive ones, like 17-year-old Chloe Kim winning gold in the snowboard halfpipe, and negative ones, like Nathan Chen falling in the figure skating team event.

Evgenia Medvedeva delivered a breathtaking performance in the figure skating team event and the Netherlands continued to dominate in speed skating, while others faltered like the United States in men’s Alpine skiing.

Plus, there were plenty of golden moments, like Shaun White’s halfpipe victory.

On the historic side, Marit Bjoergen became one of the most decorated Olympians, winning her 13th medal and Mirai Nagasu became the first American to nail a triple Axel at the Olympics.

There were surprising victories, like Simen Hegstad Krueger’s and then some that simply left us stunned, like Ester Ledecka’s super-G victory.

One thing is for sure, the first week of competition of the PyeongChang Games had it all. 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s