Teen released to custody of his parents after alleged school threat

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old Arkansas City High School student Friday on suspicion of making a criminal threat.

Officers were informed Friday by staff at the high school, located at 1200 W. Radio Lane, that the juvenile allegedly had made comments that he hated everyone and was going to shoot the school up.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, police arrested the juvenile student. He later was released to the custody of his parents.

No further information will be released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

