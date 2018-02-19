Teen released to custody of his parents after alleged school threat

By Published:

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old Arkansas City High School student Friday on suspicion of making a criminal threat.

Officers were informed Friday by staff at the high school, located at 1200 W. Radio Lane, that the juvenile allegedly had made comments that he hated everyone and was going to shoot the school up.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, police arrested the juvenile student. He later was released to the custody of his parents.

No further information will be released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s