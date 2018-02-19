Shaq Morris named AAC Player of the Week

Wichita State Athletics Published:
WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State senior Shaquille Morris has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Feb. 12-18.
Morris — a 6-foot-8 center from Edmond, Okla. — averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks on 74 percent shooting to lead the Shockers wins over Temple and No. 5 Cincinnati. The latter ended the Bearcats’ nation-best 39-game home winning streak and pulled WSU to within a game of first-place in the league standings.
Morris grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and scored 23 points to key a comeback against Temple on Thursday. The Shockers trailed by 14 at halftime but rallied for a 93-86 victory.
In leading WSU to its first top-5 road win in 54 years, Morris chipped in 13 points on Sunday, including a pair of crucial baskets in the final three minutes to help the Shockers close out a 76-72 win over the fifth-ranked Bearcats.
 
Morris is the second Shocker to win player of the week status, joining Landry Shamet (Dec. 11).
The Shockers (21-5, 11-3 American) jumped six spots in Monday’s Associated Press Poll to No. 13. Cincinnati fell from No. 5 to 11, and Houston made its debut in the rankings at No. 23.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s