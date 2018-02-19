Shaq Morris named AAC Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita State senior Shaquille Morris has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week for Feb. 12-18.

Morris — a 6-foot-8 center from Edmond, Okla. — averaged 18.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks on 74 percent shooting to lead the Shockers wins over Temple and No. 5 Cincinnati. The latter ended the Bearcats’ nation-best 39-game home winning streak and pulled WSU to within a game of first-place in the league standings.

Morris grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds and scored 23 points to key a comeback against Temple on Thursday. The Shockers trailed by 14 at halftime but rallied for a 93-86 victory.

In leading WSU to its first top-5 road win in 54 years, Morris chipped in 13 points on Sunday, including a pair of crucial baskets in the final three minutes to help the Shockers close out a 76-72 win over the fifth-ranked Bearcats.

Morris is the second Shocker to win player of the week status, joining Landry Shamet (Dec. 11).

The Shockers (21-5, 11-3 American) jumped six spots in Monday’s Associated Press Poll to No. 13. Cincinnati fell from No. 5 to 11, and Houston made its debut in the rankings at No. 23.