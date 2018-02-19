Mikaela Shiffrin pulls out of women’s downhill event

Mikaela Shiffrin will not race in the women’s downhill event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, the United States Ski Team confirmed Monday morning. It’s the second consecutive event that Shiffrin has opted not to enter.

Immediately following her first downhill training run on Sunday, it appeared that Shiffrin had plans to compete.

“I want to (race), for sure,” she said after her training run put her in 16th place. “But I don’t know. Kinda gonna see how it goes tomorrow. I definitely want to pick up my speed in sections, so that’s my biggest goal tomorrow and then we’ll see.

“We’ll see how the training run goes tomorrow. It’s a really, really nice track — so much fun.”

Her schedule for the rest of the Games is still unconfirmed, but she is expected to enter the super combined (moved to Thursday). She had previously indicated that she is unlikely to enter the team event (set for Saturday), but that remains a posibility.

Shiffrin, 22, took gold in her first event in PyeongChang — the giant slalom — back on Feb. 14.

But she was unable to defend her gold in the slalom the next day, finishing off the podium in fourth in what is considered her favorite event.

Prior to deciding not to race in the downhill, Shiffrin also pulled out of the super-G.