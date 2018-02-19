Kansas routs Oklahoma 104-74

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Devonte Graham had 23 points and seven assists, Malik Newman added 20 and No. 8 Kansas beat Oklahoma 104-74 on Monday night.

The Jayhawks (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) controlled things early, jumping out to a 10-0 lead less than four minutes into the game and forcing Lon Kruger to burn a timeout before the first media break. The Sooners (16-11, 6-9 Big 12) never recovered.

Kameron McGusty led the way for Oklahoma with 22 points while Jamuni McNeace added 18 in his first career start.

It was a cold shooting night for Trae Young, who missed 10 of his 13 shots. His 11 points were a season-low. He did have nine assists.

Kansas broke the 100-point threshold for the first time since December as six Jayhawks scored in double figures.

The win marks No. 300 all-time in Big 12 play for the Jayhawks. Only two other schools (Texas, Oklahoma) have surpassed the 200 mark.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas now sits a half-game ahead of Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings after gaining a game on the Red Raiders when they fell to Baylor Saturday.

Oklahoma has now dropped its last six games, and has fallen to No. 8 in the Big 12. The skid has led some to speculate that the Sooners could miss the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Kansas has a road clash with Texas Tech Saturday, serving as a battle for the outright Big 12 lead.

Oklahoma will look to rebound at home against a hot Kansas State team on Saturday.