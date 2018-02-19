How Elana Meyers Taylor recruits elite athletes to bobsled

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Elana Meyers Taylor

Elana Meyers Taylor knows that she needs a strong, fast and powerful push athlete to get the best possible start.

Taking matters into her own hands, the two-time Olympic medalist has unabashedly contacted elite athletes from other sports on social media about trying bobsled.

“Athletes take her seriously,” said U.S. bobsled head coach Brian Shimer. “She is not just anybody—she’s an Olympic medalist and a world champion.”

Speed is the first trait she looks Meyers Taylor looks for in a potential recruit. Her targets are usually about 150-175 pounds, since “you need a little bit of size behind you. It is a gravity sport.”

Her sales pitch is simple:

“I know you don’t know what you’re doing, but nobody else does either, and we’ll teach you everything you know. Just bring your athleticism and we’ll lead you to Olympic medal.”

It has worked.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s