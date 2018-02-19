Hometown Heros: Wichita woman working to help those suffering from arthritis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some 40 million Americans are suffering from arthritis. For many, the pain and swelling affects their everyday lives.

The National Arthritis Foundation helps thousands of people everyday by giving them resources to deal with their painful condition.

This week’s Hometown Hero, Staci Penner, is an advocate that knows a lot about arthritis, which is why she’s fighting for a cure.

On a chilly Saturday in December is where you’ll find Staci Penner cheering on folks at the annual Jingle Bell Run. It’s an event that raises funds for the National Arthritis Foundation. Staci has a personal connection to those suffering from arthritis.

“My family’s involvement is my daughter who was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis seven years ago,and this was a way for us to raise awareness and raise money to hopefully find more medicine and a cure,” said Penner.

Staci’s daughter was so stricken by the condition it affected her schooling and playing the sports she loves, basketball and cross-country.

“These arthritis diseases tend to make people feel really alone, and I don’t want people to feel alone,” said Staci Penner, advocate for arthritis.

“She went from being my happy athletic child, and she missed 82 days of her 4th grade year of school, and was very sickly and still isn’t able to do all the things she necessarily wants to do at the capacity she wants to do them, but she’s still able to do well,” said Penner.

That’s why this mom, and arthritis sufferer, has made it her mission to help those with the condition.

“I just want to make a difference and make it easier for others so they don’t feel alone. These arthritis diseases tend to make people feel really alone, and I don’t want people to feel alone,” said Penner.

Staci is on the Board of Directors for the Arthritis Foundation. She’s also taken the fight to Topeka even Washington, D.C. to get government approval for medicine to treat arthritis.

“Last year, I testified three times at the capitol, and we actually got one of our bills passed,” said Penner.

Now, when she’s not at events like the Jingle Bell Run, she finally gets to see her daughter who has made tremendous strides with her treatment to be able to play high school basketball or run cross-country.

“I watch her, and I’m inspired that I have to get up even though it hurts or just to keep going,” said Penner.

This Hometown Hero says she’ll power through the pain and swelling of her arthritis to keep raising the money needed to find a cure.

“Makes a difference for people, trying to be their voice, like when I get to testify in Washington, D.C. and at the capital in Kansas, just to be their voice for those who can’t have the voice or don’t know the way to get that,” said Penner.

Staci says the Arthritis Foundation is like a community for families, they can all find the resources and support to help their loves deal with the disease.

