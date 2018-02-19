Hockey’s Three Stars from Day 10 at the Olympics

NBC Olympics staff will select three stars to spotlight special performers from each day's competition.

 

FIRST STAR

Dani Cameranesi, United States: The American forward lit the lamp twice in the semifinal game against Finland. Late in the opening frame, she sniped a wrist shot over Noora Raty’s blocker to make it 2-0. Early in the final period, she roofed another wrister to give the U.S. a five-goal advantage. Cameranesi is representing the U.S. for the first time on the Olympic platform, but the entire program remembers the heartbreak of 2014. Four years later, Team USA gets its shot at redemption.

SECOND STAR

Jennifer Wakefield, Canada: The 28-year-old scored two goals to guide Canada past the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the semifinal. Wakefield got things rolling early, snapping a wrist shot into the net from point-blank range to give her team the lead on Canada’s first shot of the game. She then put the game out of reach in the third period, banking a sharp-angled shot off the Russian goaltender and over the line to extend the advantage to 3-0.

THIRD STAR

Kendall Coyne, United States: She did not score in the dominating win vs. Finland, but did all the little things in order to help her team advance to the Gold Medal game. Coyne was ferocious on the forecheck, forcing multiple turnover from Finland’s defense. She also drew multiple penalties to allow the American power-play unit to get to work, which opened the door for Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight to add goals on the man-advantage.

 

