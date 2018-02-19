Crash causes power outage in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A one-vehicle accident caused a power outage in northwest Wichita Monday night. The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 13th St. North and West St.

a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said no one was injured in the crash. However, the accident cause more than 2,600 Westar Energy customers to lose power.

Westar reported it expected power to the area to be restored sometime after 11 p.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.