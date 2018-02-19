Crash causes power outage in northwest Wichita

KSN-TV Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A one-vehicle accident caused a power outage in northwest Wichita Monday night. The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of West 13th St. North and West St.

Westar crews were on the scene of a non-injury, one-vehicle crash near N. 13th & West streets that knocked out power to more than 2,600 customers Monday night. (Photo: Merry Murray)

a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said no one was injured in the crash. However, the accident cause more than 2,600 Westar Energy customers to lose power.

Westar reported it expected power to the area to be restored sometime after 11 p.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s