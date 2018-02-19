Community support for Hernandez first-responders

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many have reached out asking how to help in the search for missing five-year-old Wichita boy Lucas Hernandez.

Today marks the third day of searching for Hernandez for the Wichita Police Department, the department’s mounted posse and the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team.

“We do have the resources we need to adequately search,” Wichita Police spokesperson Charley Davidson said Monday.

Davidson said the most helpful thing for the public to do is to share Lucas’ photo on social media and to report any tips to 911 or their tip line, 316-383-4661.

Community organizations are helping the department stay sharp and fed. The American Red Cross “canteened” yesterday and today, providing coffee and meals for searching first-responders. Local non-profit ICT SOS, which combats human trafficking in Wichita, took 40 meals out to searchers and even set up an option on their website to give directly to the cause.

“We have supervisors that continue to monitor our staffing, and make sure that we have adequate staff to help us in this investigation. Obviously we have partners from the FBI who have come in to assist us, so we are continuing to evaluate our staff and make sure we can cover 911 calls, we can still investigate,” Davidson said.