Community support for Hernandez first-responders

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many have reached out asking how to help in the search for missing five-year-old Wichita boy Lucas Hernandez.

Today marks the third day of searching for Hernandez for the Wichita Police Department, the department’s mounted posse and the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team.

“We do have the resources we need to adequately search,” Wichita Police spokesperson Charley Davidson said Monday.

Davidson said the most helpful thing for the public to do is to share Lucas’ photo on social media and to report any tips to 911 or their tip line, 316-383-4661.

Community organizations are helping the department stay sharp and fed. The American Red Cross “canteened” yesterday and today, providing coffee and meals for searching first-responders. Local non-profit ICT SOS, which combats human trafficking in Wichita, took 40 meals out to searchers and even set up an option on their website to give directly to the cause.

“We have supervisors that continue to monitor our staffing, and make sure that we have adequate staff to help us in this investigation. Obviously we have partners from the FBI who have come in to assist us, so we are continuing to evaluate our staff and make sure we can cover 911 calls, we can still investigate,” Davidson said.

 

 

 

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s