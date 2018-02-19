Community prays for Lucas Hernandez’s safe return home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several people gathered at Jackson Elementary to hold a vigil for missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez.

As crews continue their efforts, several people showed up Monday night to pray for Lucas’ return home.

The school is just 10 minutes from where he went missing

And, while it’s not his school, families wanted to show support for the little boy.

The night started with a candle lighting before a prayer asking for Lucas to be found soon.

Heavy emotions could be felt throughout the vigil.

“I don’t know what I would do if that happened to one of my family members or one of my sibling,” said Destiny Hufford. “So I just- it’s super tragic and I hope they find him.”

“Can’t help but sympathize and put yourself in the same place as the family,” said Kim Ealum, who organized the event. “If it was me in this position, I would want the support of my community.”

Along with praying for Lucas’ safe return back to his family, the group Monday also asked people to keep their porch lights on until he is found.