Canada punches its ticket, will face U.S. in final

NBC Olympics.com Published:
IHOCKEY-OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-CAN-RUS

Canada took a one-goal lead on its first shot and never looked back as they defeated the Olympic Athletes from Russia 5-0 and clinched a spot in the Gold Medal game for the sixth time in as many attempts.

Jennifer Wakefield scored twice as Canada finally pulled away in third period after a tighly-contested 40 minutes. Marie-Philip Poulin, Emily Clark and Rebecca Johnston also found twine in the semifinal victory.

OAR made it much closer than many initially thought in a hard-fought semifinal matchup. Midway through the first period, Yelena Dergachyova had the opportunity to knot the score 1-1 but her backhanded attempt sailed through the crease. Canada’s goaltender Shannon Szabados left a juicy rebound from the initial shot but OAR couldn’t finish.

Szabados got the start in net after only playing in one of the three preliminary round games as head coach Laura Schuler wanted each goaltender to receive some ice time.

Jennifer Wakefield scored just 1:50 into the first period when Natalie Spooner found No. 9 cutting to an open area in the slot. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin added a backhander in the second to double Canada’s advantage.

Canada will look to defend its title for the fifth consecutive time as they take on Team USA in the championship game Feb. 20th at 11:10 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s