Cameranesi scores two as U.S. advances to gold medal game

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Team Semifinal - USA-FIN

Team USA secured its spot in the gold medal game with a 5-0 win against Finland in the semifinals.

Dani Cameranesi had two perfectly-placed wrist shots to lead the offensive attack for the Americans as they now await the winner of the Canada-OAR semifinal matchup.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight added power-play goals 34 seconds apart in the middle frame to extend USA’s lead from two goals to four.

Maddie Rooney made 14 saves while Gigi Marvin also scored for the Americans.

Finland’s goaltender Noora Raty made 33 saves but eventually got worn down by USA’s constant offensive pressure.

Marvin opened the scoring just 2:25 into the opening period when captain Meghan Duggan found her all alone in the slot. It was Marvin’s second goal of the tournament against Finland.

Cameranesi extended USA’s advantage to 2-0 when she intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and sniped a wrist shot over Raty’s blocker at 18:38 of the first period.

Kendall Coyne did not score but was the most impactful player on the ice for USA. She drew several penalties with her work ethic and relentless pressure on the forecheck caused several turnovers.

Lamoureux-Davidson blasted a one-timer while the U.S. had a two-man advantage to make it 3-0 at 13:21 of the middle frame. Kelly Panek made a beautiful cross-ice to set up the play.

For good measure, Knight redirected a puck past Raty to make it 4-0 heading into the second intermission. Sidney Morin sent a low shot pass toward the net, and Knight was able to tip the puck to confuse Raty.

Cameranesi added her second early in the third period when she roofed another wrist shot.

