Bob Lutz: Wichita State has new rival with win over Cincinnati

It took about three minutes Sunday afternoon for me to decide Wichita State has its newest college basketball rivalry.

Turns out, it’s an old rival. And it’s hardly a surprise.

Shocker fans are going to grow to hate Cincinnati, if they haven’t already. And vice versa. During the Shockers’ gallant effort Sunday afternoon that resulted in a dramatic 76-72 road win over the Bearcats, scorn was re-born.

You could feel it, although there were no overt actions of malfeasance. It was apparent that WSU and Cincy are going to spend a lot of time battling as anything but soul mates in the American Athletic Conference.

The Bearcats have a coach, Mick Cronin, opposing teams and fans can easily find distasteful. Ditto for the Shockers in Gregg Marshall – just ask around the Missouri Valley Conference, his home for the previous 10 seasons.

It’s easy to dislike what you can’t beat.

These teams play hard, they play tough and they give nothing. Sunday’s game was tight throughout, but the Shockers never wilted. They built an early lead and kept it through the game’s final 30 minutes. When it looked like the Bearcats might be up to something, WSU wagged its index finger with a “Oh no you’re not” message.

It was the first meeting between Wichita State and Cincinnati in 36 years, since a non-conference game in Wichita during the 1981-82 season.

The two teams met 26 times during their 13 seasons together in the Missouri Valley Conference from 1957-70. During much of that time Cincinnati was a national powerhouse, with five consecutive Final Four appearances from 1959-63 and national championships in 1961 and 1962.

Wichita State had outstanding teams during that stretch of years, too, but was able to beat Cincinnati just once in the teams’ first 11 matchups.

The 12th, played on Feb. 16, 1963, remains one of the best college basketball games ever played in Wichita.

Cincinnati, ranked No. 1, had handled the Shockers, 63-50, just more than a month earlier in Cincy. They got the best of WSU star Dave Stallworth in that game.

Next time, though, it was Stallworth’s turn. The Shocker All-America forward, who died almost a year ago, scored seven points in the final 3:10 to rally Wichita University from a six-point deficit for a 65-64 win at the Roundhouse, stopping Cincinnati’s 37-game winning streak. Stallworth’s 46 points were a single-game record that stood until Antoine Carr scored 47 in 1983.

There was a frenzy inside the arena that night and the Shockers went on to just miss making their first Final Four appearance. A year later, Wichita State did reach the Final Four – a feat it would not repeat until 2013.

Now, so many years later, WSU and Cincinnati are together again. And if Sunday’s game is any indication, we’re in for some wild rides. The next is coming up on March 4 at Koch Arena, an 11 a.m. start that is sure to rouse a normally quiet Sunday morning around Wichita. It’ll be Senior Day for the Shockers and it’s possible a share of first place or outright lead in the American could be at stake.

Cincinnati was thrilled to leave the Missouri Valley Conference after the 1969-70 season and played five seasons as an independent before joining the Metro Conference in 1975. The Bearcats have been members of the Great Midwest, Conference USA and Big East, too, and joined the American Athletic Conference in 2013.

The Bearcats haven’t advanced beyond the Sweet 16 since 2012.

Cincinnati has more geographical-friendly rivals in the American, such as Temple and Memphis. But the atmosphere inside the BB&T Arena – which the Bearcats are using while their downtown arena in Cincinnati is being renovated – was electric.

These are the two teams in the American right now that can legitimately stake a claim to the highest March aspirations. Cincinnati has spent most of the season ranked inside the Top 10 and Wichita State was there, too, before some early losses.

The Bearcats were ranked No. 5 before Sunday’s game, marking the 14th time they’ve met Wichita State as a ranked team. Ten of those have been inside the Top 10, all from the 1958-59 season through 1962-63.

Those Cincinnati teams included great players such as Oscar Robertson, Ron Bonham, Tom Thacker, Paul Hogue, George Wilson and Tony Yates.

The Shockers had their own stars in Stallworth, Ernie Moore, Nate Bowman, Gene Wiley and Lanny Van Eman.

Three of Wichita State’s most-memorable games were against Cincinnati – the win in 1963, a 52-51 victory early in the 1961-62 season thanks to a late Van Eman shot and a controversial 59-58 overtime win in Cincinnati in 1964 during which a late-in-regulation basket by Stallworth was ultimately ruled to have come after the final buzzer, forcing OT.

Wichita State has had some special basketball rivalries in its history. The Shockers and Tulsa had many go-rounds, especially during the Gene Smithson-Nolan Richardson years. WSU and Creighton built a healthy dose of acrimony before the Bluejays departed the Missouri Valley for the Big East five years ago.

But to the old-timers – and I’m definitely one – Wichita State-Cincinnati is unique. My earliest memories of college basketball are from a time when the Shockers and Bearcats were getting after one another in a smoke-filled, packed Roundhouse.

The Big O (Robertson) once scored 50 points inside that building, still a record.

It was special then and it’s special now. These basketball programs are a lot alike. Both want the same thing. This looks like a beauty of a beastly rivalry.