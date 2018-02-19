1 dead, 7 hurt in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting

By Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Police suspect that a weekend shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, that left one dead and seven injured was gang related.

KSHB-TV reports that the shooting happened Saturday night at a packed venue for a local musician. Police say one of the victims died at a hospital and that seven others sustained injuries that weren’t life threatening. Police didn’t immediately release the victim’s name or suspect information.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a message on Twitter saying police think the shooting is tied to gang activity.

