USA’s Nick Goepper wins silver medal in freeski slopestyle

There was no U.S. podium sweep in men’s freeski slopestyle this year, but Nick Goepper ensured that the country got another medal.

The Sochi bronze medalist scored a 93.6 with a clutch third and final run to move into second place and take the silver medal in PyeongChang.

Norway’s Oystein Braaten won the gold medal with a 95.0 on his first run, and Canada’s Alex Beaulieu-Marchand secured bronze with a 92.4.

Results

Gold: Oystein Braaten (NOR), 95.0

Silver: Nick Goepper (USA), 93.6

Bronze: Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (CAN), 92.4

4. James Woods (GBR), 91.0

5. Teal Harle (CAN), 90.0

6. Evan McEachran (CAN), 89.4

7. Andri Ragettli (SUI), 85.8

8. Ferdinand Dahl (NOR), 76.4

9. Elias Ambuhl (SUI), 73.2

10. Jonas Hunziker (SUI), 66.2

11. Oscar Wester (SWE), 62.0

12. Gus Kenworthy (USA), 35.0

Qualifying