Thunder Wins vs Rapid City

Wichita, KS (Feb. 18th) – Wichita closed out a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon against Rapid City and came back to grab a 3-2 shootout victory at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Johnny Daniels tied the game in the third period and Nick Latta scored the shootout winner to help the Thunder sweep the weekend set from the Rush.

Latta added his sixth of the season during regulation and Nick Riopel won his second game in a row, stopping 37 shots.

Rapid City scored first for the second-consecutive game. Ian Brady fired a shot from the deep slot that got through traffic and gave the Rush a 1-0 lead. Latta scored at 17:03 to tie the game at one. During a delayed penalty, he found a loose puck in the slot and beat Christian Frey to the blocker side.