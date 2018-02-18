Thunder Wins vs Rapid City

Wichita Thunder Published:

Wichita, KS (Feb. 18th) – Wichita closed out a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon against Rapid City and came back to grab a 3-2 shootout victory at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Johnny Daniels tied the game in the third period and Nick Latta scored the shootout winner to help the Thunder sweep the weekend set from the Rush.

Latta added his sixth of the season during regulation and Nick Riopel won his second game in a row, stopping 37 shots.

Rapid City scored first for the second-consecutive game. Ian Brady fired a shot from the deep slot that got through traffic and gave the Rush a 1-0 lead. Latta scored at 17:03 to tie the game at one. During a delayed penalty, he found a loose puck in the slot and beat Christian Frey to the blocker side.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s