Multiple fire crews battling large fire in northern Oklahoma

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple fire crews are being sent to battle a blaze in Oklahoma.

The fire is northeast of Freedom, Oklahoma.

According to the Minneola Fire Department, crews for Minneola, Ford County, Fowler, Ashland, Englewood and Kiowa County are all assisting with the fire. The fire started as a grass fire and then rapidly spread.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is also on the scene of the fire. As of Sunday night, the fire was at least six miles long. An air attack platform and a helitanker have been ordered.

The U.S. National Weather Service has also been monitoring the fire. The department says the fire has been burning for four hours in Woods County, Oklahoma. Officials say it has stayed consistently south of the border about 10-15 miles and has not shown signs of moving northward.

