Multiple fire crews battling large fire in northern Oklahoma

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Oklahoma Forestry Services)

MINNEOLA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple fire crews are being sent to battle a blaze in Oklahoma.

The fire is northeast of Freedom, Oklahoma.

According to the Minneola Fire Department, crews for Minneola, Ford County, Fowler, Ashland, Englewood and Kiowa County are all assisting with the fire. The fire started as a grass fire and then rapidly spread.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is also on the scene of the fire. As of Sunday night, the fire was at least six miles long. An air attack platform and a helitanker have been ordered.

The U.S. National Weather Service has also been monitoring the fire. The department says the fire has been burning for four hours in Woods County, Oklahoma. Officials say it has stayed consistently south of the border about 10-15 miles and has not shown signs of moving northward.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s