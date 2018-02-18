Missing 5-year-old’s relative asks for public’s help to bring him home safe

KSN News.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a heavy police presence by Chisholm Creek Park for most of the evening. Several of the patrol cars have left, but a few remain on the scene. We were told these officers are here based on leads in the search for Lucas Hernandez.

Officers are not saying much about why they are here, only that it’s based on leads related to the investigation into Lucas’ disappearance.

Along with media, officers have also asked residents to stay out of the park. At this time, there are police cruisers blocking all of the entrances.

Earlier tonight, KSN talked to a relative of Lucas. She described the 5-year-old as an outgoing, sweet young boy.

“He’s a bright little boy, he loves school, he loves his dad, his step mom and his siblings, we just want him home safe, and if you have any information anything about Lucas, please help us bring him home safely,” said Kristin Edson, Wichita.

Officer Charley Davidson said officers and investigators will be following leads for as long as it takes to find Lucas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 316-383-4661.

