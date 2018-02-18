Japan defeats Sweden 2-1 in overtime

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Ice Hockey - Winter Olympics Day 9

Japan now has an Olympic winning streak in women’s hockey.

Ayaka Toko scored on a slap shot from the high slot 3:16 into overtime, and Japan beat Sweden 2-1 Sunday in a classification game.

The Japanese had a goal disallowed for goaltender interference late in the first period, and they couldn’t score on the power play 27 seconds into overtime.

Chiho Osawa skated around the boards with the puck and passed out to Toko, who scored the game winner that started the Japanese celebrating and the defenseman crying in happiness.

Japan now will play Switzerland with a chance at the country’s highest finish, with fifth place on the line Tuesday.

Sweden, which lost in the quarterfinals to Finland, will play the combined Korea team for the final two spots in the eight-team tournament.

