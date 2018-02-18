Germany edges Norway 2-1 in a shootout

In a face off between two teams desperate for their first win at PyeongChang, Germany would emerge as the victors defeating Norway 2-1.

It took a shootout to determine it but Germany finally got their first win of the tournament and will finish in third place in Group C.

In a back and forth defensive duel, it remained scoreless through the first thirty at Gangnueng Hockey Centre.

A breakaway by Frank Mauer was Germany’s best shot at scoring in the first period, but he was unable to beat Norway’s netminder Lars Haugen who made a dynamic save to keep the Germans off the board.

Norway started the second period off on the penalty kill.

A 5 minute game misconduct penalty was given to Tommy Kristiansen for a dangerous check to the head on Germany’s Sinan Akdag. Akdag was escorted off the ice by trainers to be evaluated for a concussion.

Five minutes on the man advantage gave Germany plenty of opportunties to light the lamp but Haugen blocked every shot he faced and Norway killed the penalty off easily.

Norway went on the penalty kill moments later, a too many men on the ice penalty was called. A penalty that may normally slide in the NHL, won’t get past the Olympic officials on the bigger ice.

Patrick Hager found twine at 7:07 to finally get his team on the scoreboard and give Germany the 1-0 lead.

Norway was able to level the score when Alexander Reichenberg’s one timer beat Aus Den birken on a screen by Jonas Holos.

Extra time was needed as the score would remain knotted 1-1 at the end of regulation.

The men between the pipes at both ends of the ice were stonecold, single handidly keeping their respective teams in the game.

Haugen who looked outstanding in regulation, didn’t look so good in the shootout.

Goals from Patrick Hager, Matthias Plachta, and Dominik Kahun would be enough for Germany to walk away with the win.

Germany has now beaten Norway three times on the Olympic stage.

Norway and Germany will head to the Qualification round next week.

Group C wraps up play tonight when Finland faces off against Sweden at 7:10a.m. ET.