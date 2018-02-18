Czech clinch Group A with 4-1 vs. Switzerland

The Czech Republic will finish top of Group A in the men’s Pyeongchang Olympic hockey tournament after beating Switzerland 4-1.

Dominik Kubalik scored the game-winning goal for the Czech Republic on Sunday three minutes into the third period off Jan Kovar’s pass into the slot. Michal Repik had put the Czechs ahead in the first period, though Thomas Rufenacht soon responded with a goal for Switzerland.

Roman Cervenka and Repik secured the win with empty-netters as Switzerland tried to send the game to overtime.

Czech goaltender Pavel Francouz allowed one goal from 29 shots in his third game of the tournament.

It was the third win for the Czechs, who had earlier beaten South Korea 2-1 before winning 3-2 in a shootout against Canada on Saturday.