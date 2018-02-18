Community looks at ways to help people remove convictions from their records

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Auriel Brown is one of several Wichitans who attended a workshop Sunday on how to help people remove an arrest or conviction from their record.

“There are lots of people who have had convictions for non-violent offenses who have paid their debt to society and are maybe trying to figure out how to move forward in life and don’t know these options are out there,” she said.

The process is called expungement.

“It’s important because people that have criminal histories have difficult times getting employment opportunities finding housing and things of that nature,” said attorney Robert Moody. “And so, an expungement is a legal process that allows them to get that cloud lifted from over their head.”

Moodey, who led the discussion, says other than 25 crimes, everything else is eligible for expungement.

“It’s either three years or five years once you have satisfied your commitment to the court, paid your debt to society,” he said. “And then after that point, if the judge signs that order of expungement, then you’re able to legally represent to anyone that you’ve never been arrested or convicted for that particular crime.”

After learning the process Sunday, the Social Action Committee at First Unitarian Universalist Church is looking at where to go from here.

“This continues to be a need for the community and something that we wanted to know how we could help with,” said Sharon Kniss, chairperson of the Social Action Committee.

For anyone looking to file an expungement petition, you can find more information through the Kansas Judicial Council.