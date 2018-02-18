Anna Gasser tops qualifying for women’s snowboard big air

A heavy round of qualifying in women’s snowboard big air set the stage for what’s sure to be an incredibly progressive final, and it was Austria’s Anna Gasser leading the field.

Over the last year or two, doubles have taken women’s snowboard by storm. And sure enough, the double came out in qualifying.

Gasser, the favorite for gold in this event, was the only rider to land a double cork 1080, and she was rewarded with the top score of the qualifying round (a 98.0)

Last week’s slopestyle gold and silver medalists, Team USA’s Jamie Anderson and Canada’s Laurie Blouin, landed double cork 900s. U.S. rider Julia Marino nailed a cab double underflip.

All four of those riders safely advanced to the final round.

But doubles weren’t the only tricks scoring big.

Japan’s Yuka Fujimori and Reira Iwabuchi and New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski Synnott all landed variations of the 900 and finished inside the top five overall. Switzerland’s Sina Candian also made the final after landing a frontside 1080.

Results

The top 12 riders have advanced to the final.

1. Anna Gasser (AUT), 98.00

2. Yuka Fujimori (JPN), 94.25

3. Reira Iwabuchi (JPN), 92.75

4. Laurie Blouin (CAN), 92.25

5. Zoi Sadowski Synnott (NZL), 92.00

6. Jamie Anderson (USA), 90.00

7. Miyabi Onitsuka (JPN), 86.50

8. Sina Candrian (SUI), 86.00

9. Julia Marino (USA), 85.25

10. Silje Norendal (NOR), 77.50

11. Spencer O’Brien (CAN), 76.75

12. Jessika Jenson (USA), 76.25