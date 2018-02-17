WPD investigating shooting that left 2 men injured in Wichita early Saturday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officers are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to WPD officer Charley Davidson, officers were conducting a traffic stop near 14th St. and Grove when they heard multiple gunshots being fired nearby. Multiple shell casing were found in the 1300 block of N. Estelle.

Two houses and a vehicle were damaged by the gunfire.

Residents of the houses ranged in age from one years old to 37 years old. A 36-year-old man and an 18-year-old man went to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs. No one else suffered any injuries.

Davidson said the investigation is ongoing and that it was not a random event.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD detectives at 316-268-4407. The case number is 18C010574.

