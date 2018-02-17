WPD investigating shooting that left 2 men injured in Wichita early Saturday morning

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officers are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to WPD officer Charley Davidson, officers were conducting a traffic stop near 14th St. and Grove when they heard multiple gunshots being fired nearby. Multiple shell casing were found in the 1300 block of N. Estelle.

Two houses and a vehicle were damaged by the gunfire.

Residents of the houses ranged in age from one years old to 37 years old. A 36-year-old man and an 18-year-old man went to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs. No one else suffered any injuries.

Davidson said the investigation is ongoing and that it was not a random event.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD detectives at 316-268-4407. The case number is 18C010574.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s