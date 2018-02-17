What to watch: Men’s giant slalom

How to watch

Run 1: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8:00 p.m. ET

Run 2: Saturday, Feb. 17, 11:45 p.m. ET

Medal favorites

Ted Ligety is nicknamed “Mr. GS.,” and for good reason. In 2014, he became the first Olympic giant slalom champion from the United States, and he is a three-time world champion in the event.

Over the last eight World Cup seasons, Ligety and Austria’s Marcel Hirscher have each claimed four giant slalom titles. Hirscher won the gold medal at the 2017 World Championships while Ligety was sidelined with a back injury.

Hirscher is racing for his first Olympic medal in the event, after finishing fourth in both Vancouver and Sochi. He has already won the combined gold medal in PyeongChang.

Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen has been Hirscher’s main giant slalom rival this season, finishing second to Hirscher in three World Cup giant slaloms.

France’s Alexis Pinturault, the 2014 Olympic bronze medalist, has finished in the top-three of the World Cup giant slalom standings in each of the last five seasons.

Fellow Frenchman Mathieu Faivre, who has gained some attention as Mikaela Shiffrin’s boyfriend, placed second in last season’s World Cup standings, behind Hirscher.

U.S. athletes to watch

Tommy Ford, Tim Jitloff and Ryan Cochran-Siegle will also start for the U.S., in addition to Ligety.

Ford finished 26th in the event at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Jitloff was 15th in the event at the 2014 Sochi Games.

This is the first Olympics for Cochran-Siegle, but he has already finished 23rd in downhill and 14th in super-G.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Ted Ligety (USA)

Silver: Steve Missillier (France)

Bronze: Alexis Pinturault (France)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Marcel Hirscher (Austria)

Silver: Roland Leitinger (Austria)

Bronze: Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway)