Watch: Stunned commentators call Ester Ledecka’s shocking victory

Everyone was surprised that Ester Ledecka won the Alpine skiing super-G gold medal.

Even Ledecka.

The two-sport athlete from the Czech Republic, who is also competing in Alpine snowboarding in PyeongChang, had never finished better than 19th in a World Cup super-G.

So when she saw her time, .01 seconds faster than defending Olympic champion Anna Veith, she could not believe her eyes.

“How did that happen?” Ledecka asked, shaking her head.

In the post-race news conference, Ledecka declined to remove her ski goggles because, as she put it, she wasn’t expecting to win and, “I don’t have no makeup.”

Listen to the host-feed commentators, Charlie Brougham and Britt Janyk, who could not contain their excitement when they realized what Ledecka was about to accomplish. Watch until the end, when the cameraman informed Ledecka that she won the gold medal:

Then listen to the broadcasters from the Czech Republic call the first Alpine skiing gold medal in the country’s history: