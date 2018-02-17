Training session held for members of new Citizen Review Board

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The newly formed Wichita Citizen Review Board is giving a voice to people in the community and helping to provide transparency of the police department, and Saturday the members had a training session.

The session was held at the Law Enforcement Center on E. 19th Street.

The board’s seven members and alternate members were together most of the day to learn about the police department’s operations, among other topics.

The board, appointed in late January, was trained on bias-free policing and KORA request requirements. The members, who were selected by the police chief and other city officials, expressed their interest in learning more about the department and other city functions.

Captain Doug Nolte says the goal with the group is to have a platform for citizens and issues they may have. These can be related to recent investigations and cases.

“Some of it will have to wait to talk about until investigations are over, and they’re post discipline but there are other times that we can talk about cases that have gone before that are done and talk about the processes that were put in place and what we can do differently or better,” explained Captain Nolte.

He says the board will likely meet on a monthly basis and there will be opportunities for the public to bring issues to the group as well.