Thursday at 10: Nickel and Dime Justice

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW)– Many Kansans lose thousands of dollars to theft and fraud each year.

“Oh, it was absolutely devastating,” said Paul Rhodes, owner of Times-Sentinel Newspapers in Cheney. “$200,000 over eight years.”

Two employees convicted of stealing from his business are now paying restitution, but Rhodes’ case is the exception.

Most thieves are never caught, and when they are, few ever pay back all the money stolen.

“If we get any restitution out of half of those, I would think that’s a pretty good number,” said Robert Short, a prosecutor with the district attorney’s office.

