Thunder Wins vs Rapid City

Wichita, KS (Feb. 17th) – Wichita scored three unanswered goals on Saturday night en route to a 3-1 victory over Rapid City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

With the win, Wichita moves four points ahead of Allen for third place in the Mountain Division.

Jon Puskar recorded the game-winner with under four minutes to go in regulation and Nick Riopel shut the door on the Rush to claim its 28th win of the season.

Guillaume Lepine recorded a pair of goals including an empty-netter to close the deal and Puskar finished with a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Andrew Miller broke a scoreless tie with just over a minute to go in the first. He found a rebound near the crease and punched it home for his second of the year.

Lepine tied the game in the second. He got the puck back at the left point and wired a shot past Christian Frey for his second of the season.

In the third, Puskar went to the front of Frey’s net and found a loose puck. Ralph Cuddemi’s wrist shot hit Frey’s leg pad and Puskar pushed it through to make it 2-1. Lepine recorded his second of the game with less than a minute remaining and closed the scoring.