Photos: Men’s 2018 Olympic figure skating finals

Elizabeth Klynstra Published: Updated:
(L-R) Bronze medalist Javier Fernandez of Spain, gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Men's Figure Skating - Single Free Skating on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Medal Plaza on February 17, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Japan took home two medals after the men’s free skate in South Korea, with Yuzuru Hanyu taking gold and fellow countryman Shoma Uno taking silver.

Spain’s Javier Fernandez took the bronze. Check out photos from the competition below.

PyeongChang 2018: Men’s figure skating finals

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s