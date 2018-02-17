Ohio nurse calls out sick with flu, then gets fired for violating hospital’s attendance policy

By Published:
Susan Brown
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (KRON/CNN) — A nurse in Ohio is now out of a job after deciding she was too sick to work.

She says the hospital she worked for fired her after she got the flu.

We know this flu season is worse than normal, and when one “fill-in” nurse at University Hospitals said she was too sick to work two times over the course of a few days, it violated hospital policy.

Just after Christmas Theresa Puckett was hardly a picture of good health.

She called out sick once at the end of 2017, and when she came back, a superior sent her home early because she was still fighting off the flu.

“I was putting in my cough drops, I was drinking my water, I was putting in my Mucinex,” Puckett said. “I mean, the whole nine yards just to patch myself up enough to go to work.”

That led to another sick day, opening her up to being fired because of UH’s policy that temporary nurses called PRNs, like Theresa, may be dismissed after two non-approved absences over 60-days.

Theresa says it speaks to the nursing and hospital culture, keeping hospitals staffed no matter what the consequences.

“But when it happened to me, and I really truly was too sick to go to work, I was punished for that,” Puckett said. “I was punished for staying home with a doctor’s note.”

UH has a “no-fault” attendance policy, where the hospital says “notes from a physician do not ‘excuse’ an occurrence of absence.”

The policy says only approved leaves of absence, workplace illnesses or injuries, scheduled paid time off–like vacation time or doctors appointments–or jury duty or bereavement leave are considered excused.

That means even Theresa’s note from her own doctor saying she shouldn’t interact with people who are already sick wasn’t enough.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s