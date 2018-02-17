Numbers show jump in STD cases at the University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – New numbers show that cases of sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise at the University of Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that recent numbers from KU’s Watkins Health Services show the number of gonorrhea cases diagnosed at KU jumped 39 percent from 2016 to 2017. University health officials say that marked the most dramatic jump on the campus of major sexually transmitted infections.

The service’s health education resource manager, Jenny McKee, says KU’s climbing rates are part of a national surge in chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis that hit a record high in 2017.

The spike is partly attributed to increases in STD testing.

Watkins Health Services has “bundled” testing for four major STDs – chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV – which McKee says has decreased the cost of testing.

