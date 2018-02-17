Myranda Keck’s family: “She was always trying to help people, always wanted to make people smile”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A family is speaking out for the first time about their daughter, Myranda Keck, who was shot and killed earlier this month.

Wichita Police say it happened on the 1600 block of South Estelle.

The family says they can’t talk about what happened, but wanted to share how they are trying to keep Myranda’s name alive.

Myranda’s father says he feels pain from the loss of his 18-year-old daughter daily.

“It’s a pretty crushing blow, I mean I think about it everyday, it hurts everyday,” said Sammy Keck, father.

On February 6th, Wichita Police say Myranda was shot in her car by an unknown suspect or suspects driving by in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her father and stepmother, who live in Iowa, say Myranda was a caring, loving person.

“She was always trying to help people, always wanted to make people smile, make people laugh,” said Danielle Keck, Stepmother

The family says because of this, they want to keep her memory alive through acts of kindness.

They say they’re starting an organization.

“It’s going to be called Myranda’s Arms,” said Danielle.

That will help children, animals, and anyone in need in their home town, as well as here in Wichita. The name they say, has a purpose.

“With our hands and our arms we can help, and we can comfort,” said Danielle.

The family says it would mean everything to Myranda to help people in need.

They say the organization’s work will mean a lot to them, as it’s all dedicated to a young woman they say, will never be forgotten.

“This was a really senseless, senseless act and I hope the people responsible, I hope guilt is eating them up, what they have taken from me can never be replaced,” said Sammy.