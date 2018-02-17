Missing 5-year-old boy last seen in east Wichita

By Published: Updated:
Police Lights
(KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the boy went missing in the area of 600 S. Edgemoor. He is five years old and his name is Lucas. He is an Hispanic/white male who is four feet tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lucas was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a bear on it, white socks and black pants.

Police are on the scene.

If you have seen Lucas or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call police.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s