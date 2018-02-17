Missing 5-year-old boy last seen in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the boy went missing in the area of 600 S. Edgemoor. He is five years old and his name is Lucas. He is an Hispanic/white male who is four feet tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lucas was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a bear on it, white socks and black pants.

Police are on the scene.

If you have seen Lucas or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call police.