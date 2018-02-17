Kansas Wins vs West Virginia

Kansas Athletics Published:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Trailing by double digits with just over seven minute to play, No. 13/13 Kansas completed yet another monumental comeback to take down the No. 20/20 West Virginia Mountaineers, 77-69, Saturday night. The Jayhawks sprint on a 26-8 run over the final seven minutes to claim their sixth-straight win over WVU inside Allen Fieldhouse. Sophomore Udoka Azubuike led KU with 21 points, 15 of which came in the second half.

The victory lifted Kansas to 21-6 on the year and 10-4 in Big 12 play, giving KU 10 league wins for the 24th-straight season. West Virginia dropped to 19-8 in its 2017-18 campaign and is now 8-6 in the conference.

One year and four days after the Jayhawks erased a 14-point deficit in the final three minute to turn back WVU, the visiting Mountaineers again appeared to be primed to claim their first-ever victory in Lawrence. The visitors connected on a season-high 13 3-pointers and saw their lead grow to 12 points with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation. But once again, Kansas spoiled West Virginia’s visit to Lawrence after staging another valiant comeback.

