Kansas State Defeats Iowa State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Junior forward Dean Wade flirted with a triple-double with a game-high 22 points, a career-best 9 assists and a game-tying 8 rebounds, as Kansas State used a strong second-half effort to defeat Iowa State, 78-66, on Saturday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum.

Tied at 33-all at the half, K-State (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) opened the second half on a 21-6 run en route to building a 19-point lead with 11:45 to play and never trailed by less than double digits the rest of the way. The Wildcats connected on 51.7 percent (31-of-60) from the field, including 58.6 percent (17-of-29) after halftime, to sweep the season series from the Cyclones (13-13, 4-10 Big 12) for the first time since 2011. It marked the 14th time shooting 50 percent or better from the field this season, which is the most since doing it 19 times in the 1987-88 season.