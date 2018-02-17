Kansas regent, county-city official arrested following fight

By Published:
Ann Brandau-Murguia (Photo courtesy Wyandotte County Detention Center)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas Board of Regents member and commissioner for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

The Kansas City Star reports that 50-year-old Ann Brandau-Murguia was arrested Friday evening and booked into the Wyandotte County Detention Center. She was released on her own recognizance a short time later. Brandau-Murguia is the wife of Kansas U.S District Judge Carlos Murguia.

While the booking report indicates Brandau-Murguia committed bodily harm to a family member, Brandau-Murguia said in a statement posted on her professional Facebook page that the incident involved a longtime friend, not a family member.

Brandau-Murguia said in the statement that she and the friend “were involved in a misunderstanding that resulted in an argument and physical contact.”

Brandau-Murguia did not immediately return messages sent Saturday via email and on social media platforms seeking comment.

