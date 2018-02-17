Friday Night Basketball Highlights and Scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a special night for the Bishop Carroll and Andover basketball programs.

The Golden Eagles boys’ and girls’ basketball teams beat rival Kapaun Mt. Carmel, while both Andover teams topped Valley Center. Elsewhere, the Heights boys’ basketball team kept its lead in the City League with a win over South, while the South girls’ stayed unbeaten with a victory over Heights.

Here are some other scores from around the state:

Abilene 65, Clay Center 37

Andale 55, Wichita Collegiate 31

Anderson County 66, Prairie View 38

Andover 67, Valley Center 50

Argonia 49, Udall 37

Arkansas City 59, Andover Central 56

Augusta 56, Circle 48

Basehor-Linwood 64, Bonner Springs 55

Belle Plaine 64, Wichita Independent 49

Bennington 56, Solomon 52

Berean Academy 49, Goessel 22

Bishop Miege 67, BV Southwest 27

Bishop Seabury Academy 65, Heritage Christian 49

Burlington 68, Osawatomie 30

Burrton 55, South Barber 36

BV Northwest 56, Blue Valley 27

Caldwell 55, Cedar Vale/Dexter 39

Caney Valley 67, Erie 43

Central Plains 55, Kinsley 23

Centralia 54, St. Mary’s 39

Centre 58, Chase County 45

Cheney 71, Douglass 35

Coffeyville 67, Fort Scott 53

Derby 75, Wichita Campus 68

Ellsworth 52, Lincoln 34

Emporia 47, Topeka Hayden 36

Eureka 60, Cherryvale 37

Fowler 51, Minneola 50

Frankfort 74, Wetmore 58

Frontenac 52, Riverton 48

Galena 49, Columbus 41

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 55, Tescott 26

Goddard 82, Maize South 71

Goddard-Eisenhower 65, Hutchinson 29

Golden Plains 58, Palco 46

Goodland 48, Ulysses 39

Great Bend 70, Dodge City 60

Halstead 61, Nickerson 52

Hanover 63, Clifton-Clyde 58

Hays 52, Garden City 50

Hays-TMP-Marian 50, Stockton 21

Hesston 64, Hillsboro 53

Hodgeman County 57, Ashland 45

Holcomb 61, Colby 49

Hoxie 65, Doniphan West 46

Hugoton 63, Scott City 53

Humboldt 42, Central Heights 33

Hutchinson Central Christian 50, Pratt Skyline 49

Independence 60, Chanute 54

Jackson Heights 49, McLouth 24

Jayhawk Linn 58, Altoona-Midway 25

Jefferson West 50, Royal Valley 33

KC Harmon 72, Atchison 37

KC Turner 53, Lansing 48

Lakeside 55, Natoma 45

Lakin 54, Syracuse 40

Lawrence 67, SM South 63

Lawrence Free State 74, SM North 52

Linn 54, Wakefield 38

Logan 42, Wheatland-Grinnell 37

Macksville 52, St. John 50

Maize 49, Salina Central 42

Manhattan 53, Highland Park 46

Maranatha Academy 58, Barstow, Mo. 42

Marysville 60, Chapman 25

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 52, Jefferson North 37

McPherson 57, Buhler 37

Medicine Lodge 55, Conway Springs 48

Mill Valley 74, BV North 68

Minneapolis 53, Beloit 47

Mission Valley 53, Rural Vista 43

Moundridge 60, Canton-Galva 26

Nemaha Central 61, Riverside 33

Ness City 92, Victoria 43

Newton 51, Salina South 44

Northeast-Arma 79, Uniontown 49

Northern Heights 46, Hartford 30

Norton 51, Ellis 50

Olathe Northwest 51, Olathe North 34

Olathe South 67, Olathe East 50

Olathe West 65, Gardner-Edgerton 54

Osborne 62, Chase 32

Oswego 50, Chetopa 38

Otis-Bison 39, Ellinwood 35

Ottawa 52, Baldwin 47

Paola 47, Eudora 43

Pawnee Heights 57, Ingalls 54

Perry-Lecompton 61, Atchison County 25

Pike Valley 69, Wilson 47

Pittsburg 76, Labette County 53

Pittsburg Colgan 47, Girard 43

Plainville 59, Hill City 43

Pleasant Ridge 56, Horton 33

Pratt 39, Lyons 37

Pretty Prairie 55, Cunningham 16

Rawlins County 75, Dighton 50

Rock Creek 67, Silver Lake 50

Rock Hills 72, Thunder Ridge 37

Rose Hill 74, Clearwater 62

Rossville 61, Riley County 46

Sabetha 60, Hiawatha 36

Salina Sacred Heart 89, Republic County 47

Santa Fe Trail 55, Wellsville 47

Satanta 72, Bucklin 47

Sedan 66, Flinthills 36

SM East 64, Leavenworth 44

SM West 54, SM Northwest 46

Smoky Valley 70, Larned 45

South Gray 76, Kiowa County 49

Southeast 53, Marmaton Valley 42

Southeast Saline 71, Russell 58

Southwestern Hts. 73, Elkhart 41

Spring Hill 49, Louisburg 39

St. Francis 66, Greeley County 55

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 51

St. John’s Military 56, SVHE 49

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, BV West 35

Stanton County 61, Meade 60

Sterling 59, Kingman 53, OT

Topeka 65, Washburn Rural 51

Topeka Seaman 59, Junction City 43

Topeka West 61, Shawnee Heights 42

Trego 53, Smith Center 51, OT

Troy 65, BV Randolph 60

Wabaunsee 38, Herington 24

Wamego 67, Concordia 61

Wellington 43, Mulvane 37

Weskan def. Western Plains-Healy, forfeit

West Elk 78, Burden Central 37

Wichita Bishop Carroll 48, Kapaun Mount Carmel 44

Wichita East 69, Wichita Northwest 38

Wichita Heights 57, Wichita South 43

Wichita Southeast 82, Wichita North 57

Wichita Trinity 56, Chaparral 19

Winfield 62, El Dorado 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

KC Wyandotte vs. KC Schlagle, ppd. to Feb 21.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Andale 54, Wichita Collegiate 34

Andover 53, Valley Center 42

Andover Central 65, Arkansas City 46

Argonia 51, Udall 42

Atchison County 40, Perry-Lecompton 27

Baldwin 58, Ottawa 33

Barstow, Mo. 42, Maranatha Academy 27

Basehor-Linwood 54, Bonner Springs 49

Beloit 50, Minneapolis 21

Bennington 50, Solomon 27

Berean Academy 34, Goessel 20

Bishop Miege 63, BV Southwest 33

Blue Valley 58, BV Northwest 54, OT

Bluestem 59, Neodesha 28

Bucklin 50, Satanta 46

Burlington 66, Osawatomie 28

BV North 62, Mill Valley 44

BV Randolph 64, Troy 44

Caldwell 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 22

Central Plains 56, Kinsley 34

Chase County 46, Centre 33

Cheney 56, Douglass 22

Chetopa 35, Oswego 32

Circle 43, Augusta 41

Clay Center 52, Abilene 42

Columbus 36, Galena 34

Concordia 44, Wamego 39

Conway Springs 56, Medicine Lodge 18

Derby 45, Wichita Campus 15

Dodge City 44, Great Bend 31

Ellsworth 58, Lincoln 13

Emporia 47, Topeka Hayden 36

Erie 44, Caney Valley 36

Eureka 66, Cherryvale 45

Fort Scott 58, Coffeyville 37

Frankfort 68, Wetmore 42

Frontenac 49, Riverton 36

Garden City 50, Hays 36

Gardner-Edgerton 61, Olathe West 50

Girard 60, Pittsburg Colgan 55

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 50, Tescott 32

Golden Plains 48, Palco 14

Halstead 55, Nickerson 45

Hanover 53, Clifton-Clyde 43

Hartford 57, Northern Heights 54

Haven 53, Hoisington 40

Hays-TMP-Marian 64, Stockton 45

Heritage Christian 66, Bishop Seabury Academy 9

Hesston 55, Hillsboro 34

Hill City 56, Plainville 44

Hodgeman County 67, Ashland 27

Holcomb 44, Colby 39

Horton 66, Pleasant Ridge 51

Hoxie 66, Doniphan West 28

Hugoton 42, Scott City 40

Humboldt 41, Central Heights 36

Hutchinson 40, Goddard-Eisenhower 32

Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Pratt Skyline 18

Independence 54, Chanute 38

Ingalls 68, Pawnee Heights 46

Jackson Heights 49, McLouth 24

Jefferson North 64, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 42

Jefferson West 57, Royal Valley 40

Kiowa County 61, South Gray 46

Labette County 67, Pittsburg 46

Lakeside 46, Natoma 17

Lansing 70, KC Turner 40

Lawrence 60, SM South 49

Lawrence Free State 64, SM North 59

Leavenworth 55, SM East 36

Linn 37, Wakefield 21

Madison/Hamilton 37, Lyndon 32

Maize 55, Salina Central 46

Maize South 50, Goddard 48

Manhattan 56, Highland Park 43

Marysville 56, Chapman 36

McPherson 71, Buhler 22

Moundridge 59, Canton-Galva 29

Nemaha Central 77, Riverside 20

Newton 43, Salina South 22

Norton 42, Ellis 36

Olathe East 40, Olathe South 23

Olathe Northwest 72, Olathe North 38

Osborne 51, Chase 24

Otis-Bison 48, Ellinwood 29

Paola 43, Eudora 35

Prairie View 41, Anderson County 37

Pratt 52, Lyons 38

Rawlins County 44, Dighton 31

Republic County 48, Salina Sacred Heart 41

Riley County 45, Rossville 41

Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 51, 2OT

Rose Hill 46, Clearwater 12

Rural Vista 52, Mission Valley 43

Russell 53, Southeast Saline 40

Sabetha 51, Hiawatha 11

Sedan 40, Flinthills 36

Shawnee Heights 35, Topeka West 34, OT

Smoky Valley 42, Larned 37

South Central 53, Spearville 29

Southeast 58, Marmaton Valley 36

Spring Hill 61, Louisburg 45

St. Francis 70, Greeley County 42

St. John 60, Macksville 33

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Sylvan-Lucas 25

St. Paul 59, Yates Center 28

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, BV West 27

Sterling 57, Kingman 37

Syracuse 45, Lakin 25

Thunder Ridge 47, Rock Hills 14

Topeka Seaman 68, Junction City 52

Trego 53, Smith Center 40

Triplains-Brewster 48, Cheylin 46

Ulysses 34, Goodland 28

Uniontown 45, Northeast-Arma 41

Valley Heights 65, Axtell 49

Victoria 62, Ness City 47

Wabaunsee 58, Herington 17

Washburn Rural 63, Topeka 33

Wellington 59, Mulvane 25

Wellsville 69, Santa Fe Trail 39

Weskan 46, Western Plains-Healy 21

West Elk 56, Burden Central 39

Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Logan 35

Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Kapaun Mount Carmel 43

Wichita East 48, Wichita Northwest 41

Wichita Independent 68, Belle Plaine 26

Wichita Southeast 80, Wichita North 26

Wilson 59, Pike Valley 31

Winfield 44, El Dorado 43