Final hurdles set before possible U.S.-Canada gold-medal rematch

NBC Olympics.com Published:
IHOCKEY-OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-USA-FIN

We’re one step closer to a rematch.

The women’s hockey semifinals are set, inching us closer to a possible U.S.-Canada gold-medal rematch.

But first, the Americans will have to dispatch an upstart Finland squad that’s found its groove recently.

After losing its first two games to Team USA and Canada, Finland has dominated, crushing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, 5-1, before smacking Sweden, 7-2, in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. overcame a sloppy start in their tournament opener to beat Finland, 3-1, last Sunday.

Canada continues to steamroll its way to the gold-medal game and will face OAR, who they blanked, 5-0, last Sunday.

Barring any meltdowns, it’ll again be U.S.-Canada in the championship – as it has been in four of the five Winter Games since women’s hockey’s inclusion in 1998.

Canada edged out the U.S. in Group A play, 2-1, on Wednesday. Both teams had a bye in the quarterfinal round.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s