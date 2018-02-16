Westar Energy warns customers of electric company imposters

By Published:
(KSN File photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Westar Energy is alerting customers that imposters claiming to work for the company are threatening to disconnect service and asking for prepaid cards as payment.

Some imposters are very convincing. They may use websites that allow them to manipulate caller ID, making the call appear to come from Westar. They speak with authority.

When the targeted customer calls the phone numbers provided, the person who answers sounds like they work for Westar. In some cases, callers may even provide information like amount due that makes them sound credible.

“Scammers create a sense of urgency to get customers to act quickly rather than allowing them time to check their account,” Gina Penzig, media relations manager, Westar Energy, said. “We will never require a pre paid card for payment. Also, we notify customers multiple times in advance if service may be interrupted for non-payment.”

Before acting on one of these calls, check your records to see if a recent payment has been made.

If you are still unsure, call our Customer Relations Center, 1-800-383-1183 and check your account status or go to westarenergy.com.

If a customer receives a suspicious visit from an individual, he or she should also report it to their local law enforcement agency.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s