Topeka man killed shot and killed during home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police say a 42-year-old man has died after being shot during a home invasion.

Police say Tyrone Bagget was shot about 2 a.m. Friday in southeast Topeka. He died later at a hospital.

Officers say a man and another person were inside the home when more than one suspect broke in.

No arrests or information on a possible suspect have been made released.

