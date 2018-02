WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools said a threat on social media has prompted extra security at Southeast High School

The school is not on lockdown. Parents were notified of the threat.

The district said parents sometimes pick up kids in these types of situations.

