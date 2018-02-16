Threats investigated at Wichita Southeast High and Bishop Carroll, 1 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The WPD is investigating two threats made Friday on social media at two local high schools.

A Bishop Carroll official informed police of a social media post involving a student threatening physical violence at the school. Through further investigation, a 17-year-old male was arrested. The suspect will be booked into a juvenile detention center for criminal threat.

Leticia Nielsen, the president of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, released the following statement regarding the school threats:

At 7:00 a.m. today, we were made aware of a posting on social media by one of our students which was inappropriate and concerning in regards to the safety of our school community. Due to the nature of the post, the student has been taken into custody and the administration is working with law enforcement. We have been assured at this time, that there is no legitimate threat to any of our students, or the school. We are notifying you of this situation as we want you to know that we are taking every precaution necessary to insure the safety of the Bishop Carroll Catholic High School community. All school events will continue to be held and classes will resume on Tuesday, February 20th as scheduled. Please continue to keep all of our school community members in your prayers.

Wichita Public Schools said a threat on social media prompted extra security at Southeast High School. Charley Davidson with the WPD said a Southeast High School student notified schoolf officials of a Snapchat post that also threatened violence. WPD investigators are investigating to determine the source and severity of the threat.

The school was not on lockdown. Parents were notified of the threat.

The district said parents sometimes pick up kids in these types of situations.

