School resource officers, security part of safety measures in Wichita schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With several school threats circulating around the states largest school district, local officials want to make sure students and staff at Wichita schools safe.

At its peak, USD 259 had 22 school resource officers assigned to the elementary, middle and high schools

However, that was back in 2008.

Now, the district has about a third of the number of SRO’s assigned to the schools.

“We have a Wichita Police officer in our seven comprehensive schools in the city of Wichita district,” said Terri Moses, Executive Director of Safety Services for USD 259.

Moses says shrinking budgets over the last decade has led to a decrease in the number of SRO’s they can have at the various schools.

“When budgets were strapped tremendously within the city and the district, the decision was made to reduce that back, at first, it went back to half of the middle schools, and then it was cut back to only at the high schools,” said Moses.

While there are no dedicated officers assigned to the elementary and middle schools, Moses says they aren’t left without any security.

“We have an entire security department, officers that work a long with those SRO’s at those high schools and we also have officers that go to our middle and elementary schools, they aren’t stationed there a regular basis, but are available to go to the schools when needed,” said Moses.

Moses says they are always looking to adapt to new and better ways to try to make sure all kids are safe in the schools.

“We constantly look at weighs to improve our security, we constantly look at ways to better educate people, and we constantly look at ways to keep them safer,” said Moses.

Moses says they have volunteers in every one of the schools that do different things.

As a part of their volunteer program, Moses says, they are also considered an extra set of eyes.

The hope being, they will help watch over the schools and keep students, faculty and staff safe.