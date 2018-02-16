Preview of Wichita outdoor parties during NCAA tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – About a half a dozen event promoters have applied for temporary entertainment district licenses for the week the NCAA basketball tournament is in Wichita.

The City of Wichita said seven promoters have come forward with plans to host outdoor parties.

“I think the whole purpose is for people to have something to do in between games as well to enjoy those who may not get seats inside. This is a way to still enjoy the atmosphere of the NCAA being here, but being on the outside so you still have a good time,” said City of Wichita Arts and Cultural Services Director John D’Angelo.

“It’s exciting that you can go to our event, go next door to another event, then walk across the street and there’s something else,” said Xclusive Events co-owner Crystal McDonald.

McDonald is spear heading the Courtside on Commerce event.

“We are taking over Commerce Street, basically,” McDonald said. “We have four different venues, per say. You can go inside grab a drink, come outside and keep playing, I guess. We will have booze trucks, food trucks, games, all sorts of things, just a big-block party on Commerce Street.”

The other events, which all must still be approved by the city council, are expected to have an assortment of food, beverages, music, games and TV screens for people to watch the tournament in progress.

McDonald said the events will be put on specially for the fans.

“We just want them to walk around, experience the event, experience what Wichita has to offer,” she said.

D’Angelo agreed. He said the city is looking forward to the tournament and what these events will offer to the public.

“The idea of how many people are going to come to our city that may not normally have come is a huge economic driver for tourism, for our community,” D’Angelo said.

He added safety at the events is a top priority. He said it’s mandatory for each event to have security.

“With temporary entertainment districts there has to be a defined border, so the alcohol can’t leave their area,” D’Angelo said. “People can go from one party to the other, they just can’t carry their drinks to each party.”

The city council must approve each entertainment district. D’Angelo said the council is expected to vote on the event applications starting on Tuesday.