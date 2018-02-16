President Trump visits shooting victims in Florida hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has met with victims of a school shooting who are recovering at a Florida hospital.

He’s praising the “incredible” work of doctors, nurses and first responders who helped victims after the shooting.

Trump is calling the quick response of medical personnel “record-setting” and says some victims reached the hospital in about 20 minutes.

Trump was speaking as he walked with a doctor at the Broward Health North Hospital.

The president says he met with victims and it’s “very sad that something like that could happen.”

Trump is expected to meet with law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff’s office later Friday.

