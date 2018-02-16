OAR finds offensive tough in 8-2 rout over Slovenia

The Olympic athletes from Russia put on a clinic in their dominating 8-2 rout over Slovenia at the Gangneung hockey center.
A roster full of pure talent and arguably the most talented team of the tournament clicked on all cylinders in the contest.
Kirill Kaprizov scored three times, Ilya Kovalchuk had three points and Pavel Datsyuk chipped in two assists as OAR won their first game in PyeongChang.
The #2 ranked team in the tournament turned the heat on early in the opening frame and never looked back.
Slovenia goaltender Luka Gracnar was tested early and was stonecold through the opening moments of play.
OAR struggled on the powerplay going 0/5 in their Olympic debut but that was not the case this time.
A highsticking penalty sent Slovenia’s Jurij Repe to the box and OAR had their first powerplay of the game.
Sergei Mozyakin hammered home a Pavel Datsyuk’s dish to give the Olympic athletes from Russia a 1-0 lead.