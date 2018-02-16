MHA offering walk-in services in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sometimes, a mental health crisis can’t wait several business days for an appointment with a clinical therapist. The Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas recognizes that, and are now offering walk-in services.

“We are ecstatic about our countryside location, we want people to when the thought’s on their mind, be able to walk in our doors and get the help they need,” Shawna Allen, Senior Director of Outpatient and Addictions said Friday.

MHA of SCK has been on a scheduling basis for the last nine years. Now, getting services for eating disorders, depression, sleeping disorders or medication management can be as simple as calling 316-652-2590 and walking in.

“We want to get people access to treatment as quickly as we can,” Allen said.

Another perk of the new walk-in facilities at 9415 E. Harry is its proximity to a Wichita Transit bus stop. Those without transportation can take the bus to get to their services.

MHA serves the insurance population but their substance abuse program uses block funding dollars from the state of Kansas. Your best bet is to call 316-652-2590 and speak to a receptionist.