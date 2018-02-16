Man dies after rollover accident east of Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – A 59-year-old Plainville man died after an accident on K-18 early Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford truck was about nine miles east of Plainville when it went left of center, entered the ditch, struck a private driveway and rolled.

The driver was identified as 59-year-old Robert L. Bice.

According to the KHP, Bice was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

